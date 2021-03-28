« Let the little children come to Me,and do not hinder them, forthe Kingdom of God belongsto such as these. »(Mark 10, 14)A child's heart is a heart that knowshow to be amazed and whichremains true and quite simple.It’s impossible to keep our hearts as childrenwhen we play grown-ups,because a child accepts to be small,vulnerable and exposed to teasingvery often hurtful.I thank God for giving this inner Strengththat helps to keep, for all who acceptthis smallness and this desire for wonder,a heart that lets love come first ...Even before the care of how they look like!(L.C.)