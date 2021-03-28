« Let the little children come to Me,
and do not hinder them, for
the Kingdom of God belongs
to such as these. »
(Mark 10, 14)
A child's heart is a heart that knows
how to be amazed and which
remains true and quite simple.
It’s impossible to keep our hearts as children
when we play grown-ups,
because a child accepts to be small,
vulnerable and exposed to teasing
very often hurtful.
I thank God for giving this inner Strength
that helps to keep, for all who accept
this smallness and this desire for wonder,
a heart that lets love come first ...
Even before the care of how they look like!
(L.C.)
