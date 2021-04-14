Clicks17
UK—Police break down door, arrest man for alleged “breach of COVID Regulations”. “You failed to quarantine in a designated hotel when instructed to do so.” According to UK regulations, government requires travellers to pay a fee of £1,750 for hotel quarantine.
The same regulations are in Canada. Just coincidence...