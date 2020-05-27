Our Lady & Jesus with SS Augustine and Thomas of Canterbury

"O God, who by the preaching of the Bishop Saint Augustine of Canterbury led the English peoples to the Gospel, grant, we pray, that the fruits of his labours may remain ever abundant in your Church.… More

"O God, who by the preaching of the Bishop Saint Augustine of Canterbury led the English peoples to the Gospel, grant, we pray, that the fruits of his labours may remain ever abundant in your Church. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Augustine of Canterbury (27 May), the Benedictine monk who led a mission to evangelise the people of England in 597. 'Our Lady with the Holy Child and the figures of St Augustine and St Thomas of Canterbury' was painted by Ferdinand Platner in Rome in 1854. It is in the Visitor Centre of St Augustine's church, Ramsgate.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr