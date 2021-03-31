Boston Cardinal: Only Vaccinated People May Serve At Altar

Boston Cardinal O’Malley allows only vaccinated faithful to participate in certain ministries at parishes such as serving at the altar.
A March 17 Covid protocol states that “parishes can use a vaccinated adult altar server at all Masses." Additionally, altar servers and priests must wear masks when they are not speaking.
Further, “a normal frequency of Communion” is allowed if the minister is “fully vaccinated.” Whether this people profess the Catholic Faith is secondary.
Picture: Sean O'Malley © Mazur, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsEckkrunwfs
