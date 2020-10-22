Clicks15

Mother Angelica On Life

Love EWTN
Mother Angelica teaches about deception in our culture and how Scripture teaches us that a good tree produces good fruits. Watch Mother Angelica Live Classics Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. ET. See the full program schedule in your local time: ewtn.com/tv/schedule
