SCOTUS abortion case; pay cut protests at Vatican: Last Week in the Church with John Allen Jr.

In this episode: U.S. Supreme Court and abortion law; Vatican employees protest pay cuts; charity fraud in Diocese of Padua raises concerns; Vatican invites dioceses to take part in synod on synodality; 6th anniversary of Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical, Laudato Si.