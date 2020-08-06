Remembering John Hume: Catholic politician, Nobel Peace Prize winner | EWTN News Nightly

A funeral Mass for John Hume was celebrated in Northern Ireland today. The Catholic politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner died at the age of 83. He played a major role in a landmark 1998 peace … More

A funeral Mass for John Hume was celebrated in Northern Ireland today. The Catholic politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner died at the age of 83. He played a major role in a landmark 1998 peace agreement. Bishop Donal McKeown of Derry, IRL remembers his life and legacy.