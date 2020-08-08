Violant LGBT Activist Arrested

Margot, the LGBTqia+ activist responsible for this attack on a pro-life and anti-pedophilia activist, has just been arrested by the Polish authorities. Margot is the violent activist wearing glasses,… More

Margot, the LGBTqia+ activist responsible for this attack on a pro-life and anti-pedophilia activist, has just been arrested by the Polish authorities.



Margot is the violent activist wearing glasses, dressed in black and with the backpack.