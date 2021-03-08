Clicks6
Cultural artifacts saved from ISIS & Testimonies of Christians in Iraq | EWTN Vaticano #PopeinIraq Ahead of his Apostolic trip to Iraq, Pope Francis remembers 21 men martyred by ISIS on the fifth …More
Cultural artifacts saved from ISIS & Testimonies of Christians in Iraq | EWTN Vaticano #PopeinIraq
Ahead of his Apostolic trip to Iraq, Pope Francis remembers 21 men martyred by ISIS on the fifth anniversary of their heroic death. Learn more about them from Martin Mosebach, a German writer who met with their families. What is it like to be a Christian under ISIS occupation? Meet this Iraqi priest, Father Karam, and hear it from him first-hand. This Week on EWTN Vaticano for March 7, 2020. Ep468. #PopeFrancisinIraq
Ahead of his Apostolic trip to Iraq, Pope Francis remembers 21 men martyred by ISIS on the fifth anniversary of their heroic death. Learn more about them from Martin Mosebach, a German writer who met with their families. What is it like to be a Christian under ISIS occupation? Meet this Iraqi priest, Father Karam, and hear it from him first-hand. This Week on EWTN Vaticano for March 7, 2020. Ep468. #PopeFrancisinIraq