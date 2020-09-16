Clicks36
The TRUTH About The World's Deadliest Virus - COMMUNISM. [MUST WATCH]
This is an excellent short video about the deadliest virus in the world; communism. It is point by point how to usher in communism. Set one group against another, push riots, hatred, violence to …More
Communists do not care about human suffering, it is all necessary for the state. China became a communist state in 1949. A total of 65 million Chinese were killed under Mao Tse Tung.
And the errors of Russia have come home to roost in the Vatican.