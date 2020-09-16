The TRUTH About The World's Deadliest Virus - COMMUNISM. [MUST WATCH]

This is an excellent short video about the deadliest virus in the world; communism. It is point by point how to usher in communism. Set one group against another, push riots, hatred, violence to … More

This is an excellent short video about the deadliest virus in the world; communism. It is point by point how to usher in communism. Set one group against another, push riots, hatred, violence to create a communist state. Lenin was transported against the front lines during the war against the URSS and Germany; he was used as a weapon against the URSS by Germany.

Communists do not care about human suffering, it is all necessary for the state. China became a communist state in 1949. A total of 65 million Chinese were killed under Mao Tse Tung.