8 murdered, 11 including Catholic priest kidnapped in Nigeria | SW NEWS | 259

Armed men attacked a village in southern Kaduna, Nigeria, on Monday, May 17th. They killed 8 people and abducted 11

Armed men attacked a village in southern Kaduna, Nigeria, on Monday, May 17th. They killed 8 people and abducted 11 others, including a Catholic priest. This is the latest in a series of attacks and abductions in the nation. US criticises Turkish president’s comments as anti-Semitic Amid the conflict between Israeli troops and Hamas militants, the United States has slammed the comments made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as anti-Semitic. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said President Erdogan should refrain from making inflammatory remarks which could incite further violence. However, Price did not clearly specify which comments were anti-Semitic. Texas Governor Abbott signs fetal heartbeat bill The State of Texas in the US has become the latest state to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. On Wednesday, May 19th, Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed into law what is known as the fetal heartbeat bill. The Governor said millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion and the Texas legislature has worked to save those infants. Anniversary of Laudato Si celebrated with ‘1 Health 4 All’ event in Italy The sixth anniversary of the publishing of Pope Francis’ second encyclical, Laudato Si, was celebrated by the Vatican’s COVID-19 Commission on Wednesday, May 19th. Entitled ‘One Health for All’, the event took place at the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta, and was broadcast by Italian TV and Vatican media. Jesuits to observe Ignatian Year to see all things anew in Christ The Society of Jesus, commonly known as the Jesuits, is observing a special Ignatian year commemorating the 500th anniversary of the conversion of their founder, St Ignatius of Loyola. Carrying the theme ‘Seeing all things new in Christ’, the Ignatian year began yesterday on Thursday, May 20th. Charlotte diocese in North Carolina lifts social distancing curbs in churches Catholics in the diocese of Charlotte in North Carolina, USA, will no longer have to wear face coverings while attending Holy Mass or other ceremonies in churches from May 23rd. The diocese recently issued new guidelines further relaxing the pandemic curbs, and revoked the dispensation from attending Sunday Mass in person. Jailed Indian Jesuit Fr Stan Swami shifted to hospital An octogenarian Indian Jesuit priest, who is in prison on charges of terrorism, has been shifted to a hospital in the city of Mumbai. Fr Stan Swami, who has been in jail since October last year, was taken to hospital when his health worsened and he showed symptoms similar to COVID-19.