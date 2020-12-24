Twin brothers ordained as Catholic priests in Brazil | SW NEWS | 181 Prepare to see double. This is Father Emerson Aguiar and Father Henrique Aguiar. They are identical twins from Brazil who were … More

Twin brothers ordained as Catholic priests in Brazil | SW NEWS | 181

Prepare to see double. This is Father Emerson Aguiar and Father Henrique Aguiar. They are identical twins from Brazil who were ordained to the sacred priesthood together on December the 11th. The 31-year-old brothers belong to the Congregation of Missionaries of Our Lady of Salette. The ordination took place in their home city of Camaragibe in the north east of the Latin American country. Pakistani Catholic released from prison A Catholic man in Pakistan has walked free after 11 years in prison following the quashing of his conviction for blasphemy. 38-year-old Imran Masih from Faisalabad was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 after eyewitnesses claimed he set fire to books containing verses of the Qur’an. Iraqi Parliament declares Christmas an official national holiday Iraq has declared Christmas an official and fixed national holiday for the first time in its history. The decision was taken by the Iraqi Parliament on December the 16th. The idea was first suggested in October by the country's most senior Catholic, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans. Vatican grants permission for priests to celebrate four Masses on Christmas day Bishops across the globe have been granted permission to allow their priests to celebrate up to four Masses on Christmas Day. The previous limit was three Masses. The decree changing that was published by the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments on December 16. Pope greets Vatican employees Pope Francis greeted the employees of the Vatican on Monday to thank them for their service to the Holy See over the past year. This annual Christmas tradition took place in the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall. Archbishop Kaigama: Insecurity is the greatest challenge facing Nigeria Insecurity is the greatest challenge facing Nigeria today. That’s the opinion of the bishop of the nation’s capital, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja. His comments follow a recent spate of killings and kidnappings in the northern states of Katsina and Borno. On December the 11th, more than 300 schoolboys were abducted in Katsina by the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram. Cardinal Polycarp Pengo offers Holy Mass to inaugurate new seminary Tanzania has a new college for training candidates for the sacred priesthood. The Nazareth-Mwendakulima Seminary is located in the north western town of Kahama. The seminary's inaugural Mass was celebrated by Cardinal Polycarp Pengo, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam. He was joined by 26 other Tanzanian bishops along with many priests.