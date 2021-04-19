Clicks4
Prime for Monday in the 2nd Week after Easter
From the Roman Breviary of Pope St. Pius X's 1911 rubrics. The hour of Prime which includes the Roman Martyrology for the day. You can read this at breviary.net
