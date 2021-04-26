Katy Carr - Afterwards. This is the official music video : A F T E R W A R D S premiered on 12th March at 1:30pm as a tribute to my Polish mother Krystyna born in Bielsko, Poland (12th Dec 1947 - … More





This is the official music video : A F T E R W A R D S

premiered on 12th March at 1:30pm as a tribute to my Polish mother Krystyna born in Bielsko, Poland (12th Dec 1947 - 3rd March 2018).

Made in lockdown moments from the Royal Free hospital where she passed away REST IN PEACE



OBEJRZYJ mój oficjalny teledysk: A F T E R W A R D S

DZIŚ 12 marca o 13:30 w hołdzie dla mojej polskiej matki Krystyny urodzonej w Bielsku (12 grudnia 1947 - 3 marca 2018).



PRE ORDER SINGLE BELOW :-

WEBSITE :

ARTIST : KATY CARR

CELLO ARRANGEMENT : RUPERT GILLETT

SINGLE TRACK : AFTERWARDS

RELEASE DATE : 19th MARCH 2021

SPOTIFY :

SPOTIFY ARTIST LINK :



Katy Carr releases the single song ‘Afterwards’ from her 6th studio album Providence (2020) which ends a trilogy about the Polish experience in WWII - PASSPORT - POLONIA - PROVIDENCE. Written by Peter Hammill of Van Der Graaf Generator for their debut album ‘The Aerosol Grey Machine’, Carr was inspired to record the song with cellist and arranger Rupert Gillett,



‘I was moved to record Afterwards as a tribute to my Polish mother RIP (1947-2018). The third anniversary of her death is on 12th March 2021. The lyrics and music are so poignant and every time I sing the song it brings a tear to my eyes. I see my mum lying on her death bed with stage four cancer and Peter's lyrics just shine through. They are the light in my darkness of grief for the death of my mother….



'The world's too lonely for a message to slip but between the dying rails of peace, you trip....’



★PETER HAMMILL QUOTE★

Katy has formed a penpal friendship over lockdown with her songwriting hero Hammill who has quoted



“I particularly like the way Katy has somehow returned the song to its original Folk roots.”



★MEDIA QUOTES★



‘A spartan reprise of Peter Hammilll’s Afterwards,’

THE OBSERVER ★★★★



Next comes an equally unexpected ballad, a revival of Peter Hammil’s ‘Afterwards’ from Van Der Graaf Generator’s 1969 debut album.

SONGLINES ★★★★



‘ One of the most affecting tracks is Carr’s version of Peter Hammill’s Afterwards, her shimmering voice and Gillett’s gentle cello refashioned as a dedication to her Polish mother.’

MOJO ★★★★



The tempo slows for the pizzicato rhythm of 'Afterwards', a cover of the Peter Hammill song from the debut Van Der Graff Generator album

FATEA MAGAZINE



The Nottingham-born singer returns to her roots in a lockdown album with a sharper, more personal edge

THE GUARDIAN ★★★★



‘The only song on the release not written by Katy, ‘Afterwards,’ follows. Written by Peter Hammill for Van Der Graaf Generator’s début 1969 album, The Aerosol Grey Machine, the interpretation presented here is exquisite. The windswept bleakness suggested by the original Norfolk-inspired setting, ‘The petals that were blooming are just paper in your hand’, no doubt resonates equally with similar geographical locations in Poland too, and reflects the dream that sees a little girl born into poverty in the Polish mountains who will eventually become her mother. The sparse musical accompaniment leaves ample space for Katy’s demonstrable vocal talent to shine through, and the track is a fascinating and inspired choice.’

FOLK RADIO UK ★★★★



★ KATY CARR ★ is an award winning British recording artist and has released 6 albums. An Ambassador of Polish History in Great Britain, her recent albums. Paszport (2012), 'Polonia' (2015) Providence (2020) are inspired by the Polish WWII experience. In 2016 Katy was awarded the Pro Patria medal for her humanitarian and musical work.



★RUPERT GILLETT★ is a cellist, music producer, arranger living in London



