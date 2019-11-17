Lutheran Bishop who became a Catholic Priest! Fr. Joseph Jacobson | Vocare

A Lutheran Bishop persuades Roman Catholicism and becomes a Catholic Priest! Fr. Joseph Jacobson, former Lutheran Bishop and currently a Catholic priest, believes the priesthood as an instrument of … More

A Lutheran Bishop persuades Roman Catholicism and becomes a Catholic Priest! Fr. Joseph Jacobson, former Lutheran Bishop and currently a Catholic priest, believes the priesthood as an instrument of God. It was the faith and sacrifice of Catholics that spurred him to take the biggest decision of his life. Any loss bound to happen in his life could never match his boundless love towards Lord. He chose himself to be happily serving professional in the world by becoming a Catholic priest.