Fertility Rates Drop Worldwide in the Last Decade | EWTN News Nightly

New research indicates that as fertility rates have fallen around the world over the last decade, the U.S. has experienced a decline as well. According to data from the Institute for Family Studies, American women had 5.8 million fewer babies over the last decade. Senior fellow at the Institute for Family Studies, Brad Wilcox, joins to talk more about what is being seen around the U.S. and the world. Wilcox explains the concept of "missing births" and why it is significant. When the coronavirus lockdown began, many assumed that we would see a baby boom, instead what we are actually seeing is being called a baby bust. Wilcox shares what is known already about how much of an impact the pandemic has had and why he believes we are still seeing a fall in fertility rates around the world. The senior fellow discusses what the implications or consequences for the future are if we don't see these numbers turn around, both in the U.S. and globally. With it being National Marriage Week, Wilcox tells us how we can help promote marriage and family, and reverse the trends we're seeing.