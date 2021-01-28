The Suffering of the Innocents in Auschwitz-Birkenau “The suffering of the innocent”, a catechetical symphonic concert composed by Kiko Arguello was performed by the orchestra of the Neocatechumenal … More

The Suffering of the Innocents in Auschwitz-Birkenau



“The suffering of the innocent”, a catechetical symphonic concert composed by Kiko Arguello was performed by the orchestra of the Neocatechumenal Way on June 23 in front of the “gate of death” of Auschwitz-Birkenau. © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk



Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr