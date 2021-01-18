210. Outing evil must hurt

Often, we encounter situations, more or less painful, that we live or that people live. And sometimes, when a person gives us an easy way out, we don’t think it will work or fear makes us think that we’ll have more pain.We think that to solve a problem, there must be pain. And very often, actually, it will hurt. But, getting out of harm’s way is more of a healing. And it doesn’t hurt in the same way.How often, when we discover the truth of a painful situation, we say that it hurts: “You cannot imagine how it hurt when I knew the truth!” What a falser expression than this one! The truth has never hurt anyone. It’s not the truth that hurts, but the discovery of the lie, of a painful situation. It’s the lie that contains evil. The discovery of truth leads to freedom.One of our greatest poverties is not knowing how to differentiate between good and bad. The line is thin when we don’t understand, at the time of discovery, whether it’s good or bad that hurts. Let’s be certain, it’s always evil that causes evil, hurt, sorrow.Let’s take the example of a person who is bitten in the leg by a venomous snake. The bite and the venom are the cause of evil. And to pluck the venom in the leg hurts even more. If the doctor has to cut the flesh around the bite of the snake, the person will certainly cringe. Ouch!What’s good? It’s the person who helps extract the venom. The hurt wasn’t caused by the person helping, but by the bite and the venom. Once the venom is gone, the life of the person is saved. He will have avoided death and he will continue to live.The “evil hurt” he felt by curing from the venom is related to the bite and venom. The good that spared him from death, even though he felt the pain, is the good intention of the person who has helped heal the dying man.Let’s be sure to distinguish between what’s really good or bad.Book: Caring for our povertiesNormand Thomas