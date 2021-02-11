Author Gordon Chang Discusses Current Investigation of the Origins of COVID-19 | EWTN News Nightly Investigators from the World Health Organization traveled to China to try and pinpoint the source … More





Investigators from the World Health Organization traveled to China to try and pinpoint the source of the coronavirus pandemic. They say it is extremely unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab. The visit was politically sensitive for China, which is concerned about allegations it did not handle the outbreak properly. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, joins to share what he makes of these findings and whether this closes the door on some earlier theories about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the Danish scientists on this investigative team told reporters that team members would not rule out the possibility of further investigation and new leads, with mentions of even looking outside of China at supply chains to the market in Wuhan. Chang discusses what he thinks about that and what areas he believes require more investigation. This investigation also has political implications. In speaking about the WHO's findings, a state department spokesman said the U.S. still needs to look at the report. The author explains what he makes of that and what the balancing act that the Biden administration has to manage is.