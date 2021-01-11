Clicks50
Parler CEO admits his comment yesterday about "many competing for our business" was wrong, says no one wants to host website after being dropped by Amazon. Additionally, he says Parler's attorneys have dropped them as a client.
This is a digital holocaust of conservatives, Christians, and anyone who dares dissent from the communist oligarch regime.