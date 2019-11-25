Interesting Demographic Details

Ireland Didn’t Grow Anatoly Karlin published on unz.com interesting demographic facts. One of them regards Ireland. There are fewer Irish people today – 6.6 million - than there were in 1840 when … More

Anatoly Karlin published on unz.com interesting demographic facts. One of them regards Ireland. There are fewer Irish people today – 6.6 million - than there were in 1840 when there were two million more. In the same time-span, most Western nations doubled and tripled their population. The present growth of the population In Ireland is due to immigration.



The Boomers in the United States



Regarding the United States, Karlin mentions three highly fertile tribes: the Amish, the orthodox Jews, and possibly the Mormons. He believes that after the year 2100, Mormonism may dominate the entire Western US, as opposed to just its Mountain heartlands as is now the case. Exemplary are also the orthodox Jews. In Israel, in 1952, there were 31,000 orthodox Jews. Now there are over one million.



Booming Amish



In 1952 there were 19,000 Amish in the US. Today there are almost twenty times more: 340,000. However, over the past century, the average number of children in Amish families has fallen from 8 to 6. At the same time, the defection rate from Amish communities has dramatically dropped from 30% to around 5%.



Losing Catholics



Compare this to the Catholics. Czechia, Europe’s most atheist country, has a low birthrate of 1.5 and the highest number of porn stars per capita. However, the Czech birthrate is still higher than in neighbouring Poland which is one of the most Catholic countries in Europe, but has a birthrate of 1.3.



The Solution for Catholics



What can Catholics learn from this? We cannot onlybe concerned with having more priests and nuns but ask the question: Why is it possible for an Amish or orthodox Jews to live like an Amish or orthodox Jew, while Catholics continuously say that it is too difficult to live like a Catholic? Therefore, if somebody wants to be a Catholic, he must live like a Catholic. The solution for the Catholics is Catholic Colonies in full support of young families who have many children.