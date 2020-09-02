Home
"You must wear your mask."
DefendTruth
1 hour ago
On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask." On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask
