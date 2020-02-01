Feb 2nd - The Feast of the Purification - is also the Feast of Our Lady of Good Success The apparitions of Our Lady of Good Success to Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres in the 17th Century have received… More





The apparitions of Our Lady of Good Success to Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres in the 17th Century have received full ecclesiastical approval since the year 1611. Our Lady told Mother Mariana that a great crisis in the Church would begin in the middle of the 20th Century, and that only then would this devotion to Our Lady of Good Success become known, and that it would be a remedy for the crisis. A free magazine on Our Lady of Good Success can be downloaded here:-

In English:

In Italian:

In French:

In Spanish:



Short Novena Prayer:



* Hail Mary Most Holy, Most Beloved Daughter of God the Father

Through the intercession of Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres,

grant thy good success to this request (name request)…

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory Be…

Saint Michael, pray for us.



* Hail Mary Most Holy, Most Admirable Mother of God the Son

Through the intercession of Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres,

grant thy good success to this request (name request) …

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be…

Saint Gabriel, pray for us.



* Hail Mary Most Holy, Most Faithful Spouse of God the Holy Ghost

Through the intercession of Mother Mariana de Jesus Torres,

grant thy good success to this request (name request) …

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be…

Saint Raphael, pray for us.



* Hail Mary Most Holy, Temple and Sacrarium of the Most Holy Trinity.

St. Michael, St. Gabriel, St. Raphael, pray for us.



Our Lady of Good Success, thou who art the all-powerful intercessor before the Most Holy Trinity, deign to hear and answer my request, so long as it contributes to the salvation of my soul and the glory and exaltation of Holy Mother Church.



Hail Holy Queen…



Star of the Stormy Sea of my mortal life, may your light shine upon me so I do not stray from the path that leads me to Heaven.

