Longtime Planned Parenthood manager Sue Thayer just visited a surgical abortion facility where she used to work to pray for an end to abortion. On today's video blog, Sue describes how she used to look out the facility's windows and watch helplessly as peaceful prayer warriors changed the minds of abortion clients. Tomorrow's March for Life is virtual, so grab a friend and head out to your local abortion facility to pray as part of the National 40 Days for Life Sign-Up Day. Find your nearest vigil at Former Planned Parenthood manager recalls how your prayers save lives.Longtime Planned Parenthood manager Sue Thayer just visited a surgical abortion facility where she used to work to pray for an end to abortion. On today's video blog, Sue describes how she used to look out the facility's windows and watch helplessly as peaceful prayer warriors changed the minds of abortion clients. Tomorrow's March for Life is virtual, so grab a friend and head out to your local abortion facility to pray as part of the National 40 Days for Life Sign-Up Day. Find your nearest vigil at 40daysforlife.com/vigil-search.aspx