Did Stanford University Experiment with Aborted Fetal Tissue? Stanford University is under fire over experiments involving aborted fetal tissue – Catherine Hadro shares the details and ‘Speaks Out’. … More





Stanford University is under fire over experiments involving aborted fetal tissue – Catherine Hadro shares the details and ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Did Stanford University Experiment with Aborted Fetal Tissue?Stanford University is under fire over experiments involving aborted fetal tissue – Catherine Hadro shares the details and ‘Speaks Out’. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.