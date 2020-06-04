World Over - 2020-06-04 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo

DR. ALVEDA KING, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Pastoral Associate for Priests for Life and founder of Alveda King Ministries discusses what is happening in cities all across the country in the … More

DR. ALVEDA KING, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Pastoral Associate for Priests for Life and founder of Alveda King Ministries discusses what is happening in cities all across the country in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd…and what needs to happen to heal racial division. DEACON LARRY ONEY, President of Hope & Purpose Ministries talks about the growing chasm between the races that has been revealed in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and how faith can help bridge the gap. BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League discusses the anti-religious aspects of the riots in New York City and across the country. ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of The Catholic Thing joins us with analysis of the Pope’s statement about the death of George Floyd, critical comments from two prominent US bishops regarding the racial difficulties facing the United States, and the long overdue McCarrick report from the Vatican.