 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks672
Irapuato
Holy Week and The Agony in the Garden | Columbia Catholic Ministry. columbiacatholic on Apr 1, 2012 Father Dan O'Reilly discusses the meaning of the word "agonia" and how it relates to the passion …More
Holy Week and The Agony in the Garden | Columbia Catholic Ministry.

columbiacatholic on Apr 1, 2012 Father Dan O'Reilly discusses the meaning of the word "agonia" and how it relates to the passion of Jesus Christ and Holy Week.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Irapuato mentioned this post in Holy Week and The Agony in the Garden
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up