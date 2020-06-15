Pray | The Anima Christi

catholictv Join us in praying the Anima Christi. The prayer's exact origins are not clear, but it is well known for appearing at the beginning of Saint Ignatius of Loyola's Spiritual Exercises. "… More

catholictv Join us in praying the Anima Christi. The prayer's exact origins are not clear, but it is well known for appearing at the beginning of Saint Ignatius of Loyola's Spiritual Exercises. "Anima Christi," meaning "soul of Christ," is the first phrase in the Latin prayer.