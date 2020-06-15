Clicks86

Pray | The Anima Christi

parangutirimicuaro
1
catholictv Join us in praying the Anima Christi. The prayer's exact origins are not clear, but it is well known for appearing at the beginning of Saint Ignatius of Loyola's Spiritual Exercises. "…More
catholictv Join us in praying the Anima Christi. The prayer's exact origins are not clear, but it is well known for appearing at the beginning of Saint Ignatius of Loyola's Spiritual Exercises. "Anima Christi," meaning "soul of Christ," is the first phrase in the Latin prayer.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

parangutirimicuaro
  • Report
onda
parangutirimicuaro mentioned this post in Pray | The Anima Christi
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up