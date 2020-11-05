WINESKINS 11 08 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Mike Mikstay on Veteran's Day; Lou Jacquet talks about St. Frances Cabrini; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dan Wakefield on HIV Ministry; music from the CD Behold by David … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Fr. Mike Mikstay on Veteran's Day; Lou Jacquet talks about St. Frances Cabrini; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dan Wakefield on HIV Ministry; music from the CD Behold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Ed Laubacher reflects on the readings for the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.