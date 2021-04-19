Clicks6
Greeting visitors in St. Peter's Square after nearly a month of tight restrictions due to the pandemic, Pope Francis said he was happy to see people allowed to gather and be present for Sunday noonday prayer.
"I offer a warm greeting to all of you, people of Rome and pilgrims," he said, pointing out the many flags he could see being held high.
A few hundred people, all wearing masks and socially distanced, attended the recitation of the "Regina Coeli" prayer April 18 after nearly a month of tighter controls on gatherings in an ongoing attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
