Bible Study: Exploring the Gospel of John | Frances Hogan - 15

In every human soul, there is a thirst for the infinite, a thirst for God. At the well of Jacob in Samaria, Jesus meets a woman whose soul had been thirsting for God. Watch Voyage, a journey through … More

In every human soul, there is a thirst for the infinite, a thirst for God. At the well of Jacob in Samaria, Jesus meets a woman whose soul had been thirsting for God. Watch Voyage, a journey through the Gospel of John, in which Frances Hogan takes you to the life-changing encounter of the Samaritan woman with Jesus, the source of eternal life. MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD