Gay Activist Martin Next Archbishop of Philadelphia?

Deacon Nick Donnelly received a message claiming that Francis is considering homosex activist James Martin SJ as the next Archbishop of Philadelphia.Donnelly writes on Twitter (November 21), "The source has to remain anonymous, but it is a serious, well-placed person who got the tip from Jesuits."Twitter-user John Smirak commented, "Someone probably leaked Martin's name so we'd be a little relieved when the Bolshevik [San Diego Bishop] McElroy got it instead."