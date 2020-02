Clicks 30

Live at the graveside service for 2,411 of abortionist Ulrich Klopfer’s innoc...

Jungerheld 1 41 minutes ago

"Those dishonored in secret today are honored in the light of day" - Fr. Frank Pavone speaking at the burial of 2,411 babies aborted and found on the property of abortionist Klopfer after his death.

