Clicks51
la verdad prevalece
3

Disclaimers against Bergoglio's heretical teachings.

I would like to see more of these disclaimers against Bergoglio's heretical teachings.

Disclaimer: The following positions adopted and advice offered by (Bergoglio) do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews and are presented only for your information.
  • Report

  • Social networks

Scapular
  • Report
youtu.be/Y9TviIuXPSE When was the last time you attended a lecture given by a KGB [subversion] propaganda expert? This must-watch 1-hour eye-opener was filmed in the mid-80s.
la verdad prevalece
  • Report
Descargos de responsabilidad contra las enseñanzas heréticas de Bergoglio.
Scapular
  • Report
youtu.be/Y9TviIuXPSE When was the last time you attended a lecture given by a KGB [subversion] propaganda expert? This must-watch 1-hour eye-opener was filmed in the mid-80s.
la verdad prevalece mentioned this post in Disclaimers against Bergoglio's heretical teachings.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up