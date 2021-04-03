« He himself bore our sins in His Body on the Cross,

so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness;

by His Wounds you have been healed. »

HOLY SATURDAY + + +(1 Peter 2, 24)Lord you love us so much that Your greatest desireis to imprint You on us ... in our heart in order to usrenovate and sanctify even the most 1intimate of our being.When we say:« I got you under my skin! »,expressing the great love that wehave for someone, let's imaginehow much God wants to embrace usbody and soul, He who loves us madly!(L.C.)