HOLY SATURDAY + + +
« He himself bore our sins in His Body on the Cross,
so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness;
by His Wounds you have been healed. »
(1 Peter 2, 24)
Lord you love us so much that Your greatest desire
is to imprint You on us ... in our heart in order to us
renovate and sanctify even the most 1intimate of our being.
When we say:
« I got you under my skin! »,
expressing the great love that we
have for someone, let's imagine
how much God wants to embrace us
body and soul, He who loves us madly!
(L.C.)
