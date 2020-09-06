Clicks2
Hope and Optimism | GK Chesterton
We are not happy to say that the events of the last few weeks show that the UN is the most powerful colonizer and promoter of LGBTI ideology and abortion in the world.
The UN is strong with weak countries, blackmails them and binds its aid to the liberalization of abortion, surrogacy and gender ideology.
The scandalous example of Ecuador gives us all the necessary proof.
Help us to defend human dignity, let us oppose this terrible new colonization of the UN.
The Ecuador case.
- The anti-Covid Plan for Ecuador of the UN last April, in fact, it foresaw that, against 46.4 million dollars of aid, the country would facilitate access to abortion, liberalize its practice and introduce educational teachings that would promote 'reproductive health and family planning' (abortion and contraception).
- 434 human rights organizations from 16 countries in America reacted to this imposition last June, let us also call it by its real name UN COLONIALIST BLACKMAIL. To tie aid for the Covid 19 emergency to reforms for abortion and gender ideology is INACEPTABLE. A shameful and ruthless colonialism.
- On Tuesday, August 25th, the Ecuadorian National Assembly approved the Organic Health Code (COS) with 79 votes… which, among other things, would open the door to abortion, surrogacy, cannabis and the teaching of gender ideology to minors.
The approved text: prohibits conscientious objection for doctors and liberalizes abortion; legalizes surrogacy; imposes gender education and contraception in schools and allows sex change for minors (without parental consent); liberalizes the use of cannabis.
All this is in clear contrast with the Constitution of Ecuador which provides, for example, the protection of the life of the conceived, the rights of parents and the natural family...
The pro life associations and the Bishop's Conference of Ecuador have asked the President of the Republic, Lenin Moreno, to veto the New Health Code.
We have 30 days, UNTILL NEXT SEPTEMBER 27th, to ask the President of the Republic of Ecuador to stop, with his own veto, this colonization imposed by the UN.
You can write directly to President Lenin Moreno, asking him to veto the Health Code and prevent abortion, gender ideology, surrogacy in the country. If you want to write directly, go to this site : aplicaciones.administracionpublica.gob.ec/solicitud-anonimo
If you want to protest against the colonialist policy of the UN:
- Write to your Foreign Minister
- Write to the UN Secretary General : www.un.org/en/contact-us/index.html
We will do our part, denouncing this unacceptable colonialist, pro-abortion, pro-LGBTI policy and in favor of the new female slavery of surrogacy promoted by the UN.
The "Ecuador case" cannot pass over in silence, it must be an opportunity to stop the abuses of power of the UN.
Do you want and can you help us?
Thank you for your donation and your prayers!
Luca Volontè
Founder and Volunteer at FNT
