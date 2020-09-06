Hope and Optimism | GK Chesterton

Od: Fondazione Novae Terrae

Date: št 3. 9. 2020

STOP UN's colonialism for abortion, LGBTI ideology and surrogacy.

Dear friends,

The UN is a colonialist organization and promotes abortion, LGBTI+ ideology and surrogacy. The Ecuador case is the clear evidence.

UN is the most powerful colonizer

The UN is strong with weak countries, blackmails them and binds its aid to the liberalization of abortion, surrogacy and gender ideology.



The scandalous example of Ecuador gives us all the necessary proof.

Help us to defend human dignity, let us oppose this terrible new colonization of the UN.

The Ecuador case.

46.4 million dollars of aid, the country would facilitate access to abortion, liberalize its practice and introduce educational teachings that would promote 'reproductive health and family planning'

COLONIALIST BLACKMAIL

INACEPTABLE

The approved text:

prohibits conscientious objection for doctors and liberalizes abortion; legalizes surrogacy; imposes gender education and contraception in schools and allows sex change for minors (without parental consent); liberalizes the use of cannabis.

to veto the New Health Code.



We have 30 days, UNTILL NEXT SEPTEMBER 27th

to stop, with his own veto, this colonization imposed by the UN.

You can write directly to President Lenin Moreno

If you want to protest against the colonialist policy of the UN

We will do our part, denouncing this unacceptable colonialist, pro-abortion, pro-LGBTI policy and in favor of the new female slavery of surrogacy promoted by the UN.

The "Ecuador case" cannot pass over in silence, it must be an opportunity to stop the abuses of power of the UN.



Do you want and can you help us?

Luca Volontè

Founder and Volunteer at FNT

