World Over - 2021-02-25 - The Papal Posse with Raymond Arroyo

ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of TheCatholicThing.org and FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York join us with analysis of the big stories of the week in Catholic news, including the resignation of Cardinal Robert Sarah as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.