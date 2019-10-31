The Answer to Pachamama Is to Kneel and Receive Communion on the Tongue There is one effective means to contrast the paganization of the Church: A return to receiving communion kneeling and on … More

The Answer to Pachamama Is to Kneel and Receive Communion on the Tongue



There is one effective means to contrast the paganization of the Church: A return to receiving communion kneeling and on the tongue. Cardinal Robert Sarah writes about this in his preface to Father Frederico Bortoli’s book: The distribution of Communion in the Hand. It was recently released in French.



Sarah does not recommend receiving Communion in the hand because this involves a great dispersion of fragments while attention to the smallest particles professes faith in the real presence of Christ. If Jesus is the substance of the Eucharistic bread then it does not matter whether a piece of the host is large or small, Sarah writes.



The Cardinal stresses cultivating reverence and a sense of the sacred. Thus, receiving Holy Communion on the tongue and on one's knees, must be promoted. He recalls how John Paul II, destroyed by his disease, always wanted to kneel before the Blessed Sacrament. Sarah explains that this attitude is at the service of man, because God does not need our praise.



Sarah recalls Mother Teresa of Calcutta who always received communion on the tongue. She was filled with sadness at the sight of Communion in the hand. Why do we insist on communing standing and in our hands? Sarah asks. Quote, “Let no priest dare to impose his authority by refusing or mistreating those who kneel in order to receive communion on their tongue.”



Sarah explains that communion in the hand was introduced as an abuse – quote - “outside of God’s ways.” It was later sanctioned in those countries where this abuse could allegedly not be reversed. However, Sara concludes that “this is an important issue that the current Church must address.” He expresses his happiness that so many young people receive Our Lord kneeling and on their tongues.”