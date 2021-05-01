Catholic Ireland

Liturgical Readings for :

Saturday, 1st May, 2021A reading from the Acts of the Apostleshe next sabbath almost the whole town of Antioch assembled to hear the word of God. When they saw the crowds, the Jews, prompted by jealousy, used blasphemies and contradicted everything Paul said. Then Paul and Barnabas spoke out boldly. ‘We had to proclaim the word of God to you first, but since you have rejected it, since you do not think yourselves worthy of eternal life, we must turn to the pagans. For this is what the Lord commanded us to do when he said:“I have made you a light for the nations,so that my salvation may reach the ends of the earth.”It made the pagans very happy to hear this and they thanked the Lord for his message; all who were destined for eternal life became believers. Thus the word of the Lord spread through the whole countryside.But the Jews worked upon some of the devout women of the upper classes and the leading men of the city and persuaded them to turn against Paul and Barnabas and expel them from their territory. So they shook the dust from their feet in defiance and went off to Iconium; but the disciples were filled with joy and the Holy Spirit.The Word of the Lord1. Sing a new song to the Lordfor he has worked wonders.His right hand and his holy armhave brought salvation.2. The Lord has made known his salvation;has shown his justice to the nations.He has remembered his truth and lovefor the house of Israel.3. All the ends of the earthhave seen the salvation of our God.Shout to the Lord all the earth,ring out your joy.Alleluia, alleluia!Christ, having been raised from the dead, will never die again.Death has no power over him any more.Alleluia!Alleluia, alleluia!If you make my word your home you will indeed be my disciples,and you will learn the truth, says the Lord.Alleluia!A reading from the holy Gospel according to Johnesus said to his disciples:‘If you know me, you know my Father too.From this moment you know him and have seen him.’Philip said, ‘Lord, let us see the Father and then we shall be satisfied.’ ‘Have I been with you all this time, Philip,’ said Jesus to him ‘and you still do not know me?’‘To have seen me is to have seen the Father,so how can you say, “Let us see the Father”?Do you not believe that I am in the Fatherand the Father is in me?The words I say to you I do not speak as from myself:it is the Father, living in me, who is doing this work.You must believe me when I say that I am in the Fatherand the Father is in me;believe it on the evidence of this work,if for no other reason.‘I tell you most solemnly,whoever believes in mewill perform the same works as I do myself,he will perform even greater works,because I am going to the Father.Whatever you ask for in my name I will do,so that the Father may be glorified in the Son.If you ask for anything in my name, I will do it.’The Gospel of the Lord.*****************t the end of today’s gospel reading, Jesus says something that can seem strange to our ears. He declares that whoever believes in him will do even greater works than he has done. It is tempting to ask, ‘How could this be possible?’ ‘How could Jesus’ disciples do greater works than Jesus himself?’ Jesus often speaks in the gospels in ways that leave us perplexed and wondering what he means. Jesus was speaking to his disciples in the context of the last supper. He was assuring them that his leaving on the following afternoon, his ‘going to the Father’, his death, would not be the disaster it seemed to be. His ‘going to the Father’ entails not only his death but his resurrection, his glorification. It will result in the sending of the Paraclete, the Holy Spirit. The coming of the Holy Spirit to the disciples will enable the risen Lord to continue to do his work in and through them. As risen Lord, he will do even greater works through his disciples, in the power of the Spirit, than he could have done during his earthly life. His earthly ministry was confined to a particular place and time. His ministry as risen Lord will be in every generation and throughout the world. Yet, he can only do his greater works through disciples who believe in him and who remain in his love. ‘Whoever believes in me… will perform even greater works’ As believers, we can be tempted to discouragement in these times. Today’s gospel reading assures us that the Lord’s good work continues. The risen Lord is as active today, indeed, more active, than he was during his public ministry. We are all invited to be part of his great Spirit empowered work, which no earthly power can halt.