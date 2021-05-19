Islamist militants attack village in Niger, kill 5 Catholics | SW NEWS | 256 Five people were killed by Islamist militants in the Niamey region of Niger in Africa as the nation was celebrating the … More

Five people were killed by Islamist militants in the Niamey region of Niger in Africa as the nation was celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Fitr. The attack took place on Wednesday May 12 in the village of Fantio where the first Catholic community was born. Pope Francis expresses anguish over bloodshed in Holy Land The Holy Father Pope Francis has expressed pain and anguish over bloodshed in the Holy Land. The pontiff said the deaths of dozens of children are terrible and unacceptable. Irish Archbishop criticises government bid to separate religious classes from schools The archbishop of Dublin has expressed concern over the Irish government’s proposal to separate religious education from schools. With more than 88 per cent of primary schools in the country being run by the Catholic Church with government funding, Archbishop Dermot Farrell said the move to separate religious studies was a backward step. Tennessee in USA passes law mandating burial or cremation of aborted foetuses The state of Tennessee in the US has joined Indiana and nine others by mandating the burial or cremation of aborted fetuses. The legislation regarding fetal remains was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee recently. The new law states that medical providers should also cover the cost of the disposal of aborted babies. Archbishop Eamon Martin pays tribute to journalists killed for reporting the truth Primate of all Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin has paid glowing tributes to the brave Irish journalists who died while uncovering and reporting the truth. The archbishop praised their courage and conviction in a statement issued while releasing the video message of Pope Francis for World Communications Day, which was commemorated on May, 13, Thursday, coinciding with the feast of the Ascension Salvatorian founder Fr Francis Mary beatified at St John Lateran Archbasilica The founder of the Apostolic Society of the Divine Saviour, commonly known as Salvatorians, was beatified on Saturday, May 15, at the Archbasilica of St John Lateran in Rome. Father Francis Mary of the Cross was declared blessed by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Vicar General of Rome. Fr Mary was renowned as a polyglot as he was fluent in several European languages apart from Arabic, Hebrew, Greek, Armenian and Syriac. Pope hails activity of Meter association that fights pedophilia The Holy Father has hailed the activity of a group that is helping law enforcing agencies fight pedophilia. While addressing members of the Meter association that fights against abuse of children on May 15, Saturday, Pope Francis said the work of the organisation is more essential than ever as the internet is facilitating child abuse. Nearly 120 priests in India succumb to Covid-19 in a month India is reeling from the second wave of coronavirus and the Church has been hit really hard. On an average, four priests die of COVID-19 every day, says a report published by a Church-run magazine “Indian Currents”. The report says as many as 117 priests died of the virus between April 10 and May 14 and 48 of them belong to various religious congregations.