Church of Jerusalem - Appeal for Families in Need from Latin Patriarchate
EMAIL: appeal@lpj.org AND cfr. website LPJ: www.lpj.org/…/covidcoronaappe…

May we support the Church in Jerusalem in this urgent request!

Pater noster. Ave Maria. Gloria.
May we support the Church in Jerusalem in this urgent request!
Pater noster. Ave Maria. Gloria.
