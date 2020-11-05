Trump official's ex: He wanted our love child aborted - DailyMailTV

April 24 2018 Donald Trump's former communications director Jason Miller is facing accusations of physical and sexual abuse by his former campaign adviser lover, A.J. Delgado, who says he demanded … More

April 24 2018 Donald Trump's former communications director Jason Miller is facing accusations of physical and sexual abuse by his former campaign adviser lover, A.J. Delgado, who says he demanded she abort the baby they conceived while his wife was also pregnant, DailyMailTV reveals.