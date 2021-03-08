Pope Francis Returns from Iraq thenerdfather Pope Francis makes a brief visit to the Basilica of St. Mary Major to thank the Blessed Virgin Mary for her protection during his visit to Iraq. By Devin … More

Pope Francis Returns from Iraq

By Devin Watkins

Maria Salus Populi Romani

thenerdfatherPope Francis makes a brief visit to the Basilica of St. Mary Major to thank the Blessed Virgin Mary for her protection during his visit to Iraq.Upon his arrival in Rome on Monday, Pope Francis stopped for a moment to express his gratitude to Our Lady for her maternal protection.On the return car trip to the Vatican at the end of his Apostolic Journey to Iraq, the Pope paused in prayer before the image ofThe ancient Roman icon is housed in the Borghese chapel at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.