House Democrats Impeach President Trump a Second Time | EWTN News Nightly

President Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. It comes one week after he encouraged his supporters at a rally to "fight" against the presidential election results. The House now voted on one article of impeachment, "incitement of insurrection." House Democrats say the president is responsible for motivating his supporters to cause mayhem at the Capitol building. Following his election defeat, Democrats said the president spread falsehoods of fraud, and then encouraged his supporters prior to the storming of the Capitol, as Joe Biden's presidential victory was being certified. A handful of Republicans agreed, while most said impeachment will only further divide the country. Republicans argued the impeachment effort was rushed, and will only hurt the nation more. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.