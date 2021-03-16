 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Lisi Sterndorfer
On March 7, the feast of St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 postulants took the habit of the Sister Adorers of the Royal Heart of Jesus in Naples, Italy. 3 of the 6 were from the U.S.
