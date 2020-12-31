Clicks3
ROSARY: JOYFUL MYSTERY: MON & SAT (PLAIN BACKGROUND) 00:00 - Sign of the Cross 04:12 - 1st Joyful - The Annunciation 07:59 - 2nd Joyful - The Visitation 11:54 - 3rd Joyful - The birth of our …More
ROSARY: JOYFUL MYSTERY: MON & SAT (PLAIN BACKGROUND)
00:00 - Sign of the Cross
04:12 - 1st Joyful - The Annunciation
07:59 - 2nd Joyful - The Visitation
11:54 - 3rd Joyful - The birth of our Lord Jesus
15:46 - 4th Joyful - The Presentation of Jesus in the Temple
19:48 - 5th Joyful - The Finding of Jesus in the Temple
23:30 - Hail Holy Queen and The Litany
00:00 - Sign of the Cross
04:12 - 1st Joyful - The Annunciation
07:59 - 2nd Joyful - The Visitation
11:54 - 3rd Joyful - The birth of our Lord Jesus
15:46 - 4th Joyful - The Presentation of Jesus in the Temple
19:48 - 5th Joyful - The Finding of Jesus in the Temple
23:30 - Hail Holy Queen and The Litany