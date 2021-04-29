Siena, Italy Travel - Top 5 Attractions. geobeats on Aug 19, 2010 Take a tour of Siena, Itlay - part of the World's Greatest Attractions series by GeoBeats. Hi, this is your host, Naomi. I would like… More

Siena, Italy Travel - Top 5 Attractions.



geobeats on Aug 19, 2010 Take a tour of Siena, Itlay - part of the World's Greatest Attractions series by GeoBeats.



Hi, this is your host, Naomi. I would like to show you the top 5 attractions of Siena, Italy.



Number 5: Local architecture. A jewel in Tuscany, Siena is one of the best preserved medieval towns. Walking around the local streets, you will find the architecture awe-inspiring.



Number 4: Palio. Every summer the town has its famous horse races with each contrada, or neighborhood, represented by these flags.



Number 3: Surrounding landscape. Few regions in the world are as beautiful as Tuscany. Soak in the memorable landscape, enjoy it's vistas and experience world class wines.



Number 2: Piazza del Campo, one of the great piazzas of Italy. It has a unique shell shape and is set amidst many historical buildings. Even the fountains here have a lot of charcter.



Number 1: Siena Duomo. This great cathedral was constructed all the way back in the 13th century. Considered to be an architectural gem, it's a must see for anyone visiting Siena.