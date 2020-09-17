Analysis: US Navy reverses decision to cancel contracts with Catholic priests | EWTN News Nightly

The US Navy has reversed its decision to cancel contracts with priests as a cost-saving measure following an outcry from religious and political leaders, including President Trump. Mike Berry, Esq., … More

The US Navy has reversed its decision to cancel contracts with priests as a cost-saving measure following an outcry from religious and political leaders, including President Trump. Mike Berry, Esq., with the First Liberty Institute, served for seven years on active duty with the US Marine Corps as an attorney and was among those who spoke out against the cancellation. He joins us to discuss religious freedom protections for members of the military.