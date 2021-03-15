Maryknoll Sister Appears On NBC's 'Dateline' OSSINING, N.Y. – The case of a Maryknoll Sister who connected a Sing Sing Correctional Facility inmate with a lawyer after believing in his innocence, … More

Maryknoll Sister Appears On NBC's 'Dateline'

OSSINING, N.Y. – The case of a Maryknoll Sister who connected a Sing Sing Correctional Facility inmate with a lawyer after believing in his innocence, ultimately freeing him, is featured on NBC-TV's "Dateline".

Sister Joanna Chan was a frequent visitor at the correctional facility, offering emotional support through acting and staging plays.

After speaking to Eric Glisson about his case where he says he was falsely convicted of murdering Baithe Diop, a cab driver, in 1995, Chan says something about this story made her believe he was telling the truth. She linked Glisson with corporate lawyer, Peter Cross, who also believed Glisson was innocent.



Glisson was eventually released in October 2012. Now working at a juice shop in the Bronx, he and Chan were reunited during the filming of "Dateline."