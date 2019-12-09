Is Francis Preparing for the End?

Monsignor Fabiàn Pedacchio, Francis’ private secretary, may have returned to his former position in the Congregation for Bishops because Francis has a plan.
According to MarcoTosatti.com (December 8), the Congregation’s current secretary, Archbishop Ilson Montanari, 60, who is more important than the prefect, Cardinal Ouellet, is destined to Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, where the current archbishop Murilo Krieger is 76. Pedacchio would become an archbishop and take over Montanari’s position.
It is not unusual that Papal secretaries become bishops towards the end of a pontificate in order to shelter them from possible retaliation.
Tosatti also sees Cardinal Tagle’s recent nomination in this context. Tagle replaces Cardinal Filoni who is only 73.
Francis may push Tagle and gives him an experience in the Roman Curia in order to recommend him as a possible successor, Tosatti supposes.
THANKS GOD HE WILL FINALLY BE OUSTED.
HE PROMISED IN ONE OF HIS FIRST INTERVIEWS IN SPANISH A SHORT PERIOD TO BE THREE TO FOUR YEARS AND HE IS ALMOST SEVEN.
